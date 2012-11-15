Snow tubing season starting in Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) - Add Smoky Mountain snow tubing to the list of things improved by new technology.

Ober Gatlinburg is set to open its snow tubing runs on Friday. The Gatlinburg company, which has offered skiing in Tennessee for 50 years, said the opening is earlier than usual and the first of this season in the Southeast.

According to a news release, Ober Gatlinburg's new snow-making process doesn't require temperatures below freezing. That allowed the resort to begin creating white stuff for its runs on the last day of summer, Sept. 21.

It expects to keep the tubing lanes open through Easter on March 31.

