Looking for a job? Try Facebook

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Giving job seekers a way to use their connects in the social media world, Facebook Wednesday launched a new job tool, called the Social Jobs App.



Facebook first announced plans for the jobs app late last year, as a shared effort with the US Labor Department. Plans are to use the tool as an aggregator, or gathering tool, for other job sites on the web, which include BranchOut, Work4Labs, Jobvite and Monster.com.



U.S. Secretary of Labor Hilda Solis in a statement said "the foundation of an industry-supported open-source job-posting schema" is "helping America get back to work."



In a release, Facebook cited that half of employers (50%) are using Facebook in their hiring process. Fifty-four percent of employers already using the social network anticipate Facebook becoming a more important part of the talent acquisition process in the near future.



Nearly 90 percent of companies stated that Facebook has decreased the amount of print advertising needed with regards to their recruiting efforts, making Facebook a cost effective way to find new talent.



Companies that use Facebook to find new job candidates note the importance of networking and referrals.



The top suggestion by recruiters (87%) is for candidates using Facebook to 'Like' a desired company's Facebook page, followed by using Facebook as a networking tool.



Facebook has one billion monthly active users as of October 2012, according to the company's website.

But remember; if you're using your Facebook profile to present yourself to a potential employer, making sure you delete those embrassing photos from your birthday party. Take the time to carefully comb your profile and other content to give you the best possible appearance for that new job.



To find the Social Jobs App, simply search Facebook in the top blue bar.