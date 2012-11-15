Awesome weather through the weekend

(WRCB) - We will have some amazing weather for the next few days as high pressure builds in, giving us lots of sunshine, and comfortable temperatures.

Highs will be in the low 60s with lows in the mid to upper 30s through the better part of next week.

The next real chance of rain will come Tuesday night, but don't worry. Right now it looks like skies will clear out by Wednesday morning as many of us are taking to the roadways for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving Day, by the way, looks flawless right now. It will be sunny with the low in the mid 40s, and the high reaching the low 60s.

