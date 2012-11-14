Tennessee, Georgia file petitions to leave the Union - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee, Georgia file petitions to leave the Union

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- More than 28,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Tennessee to secede from the United States.

At least 37 states have filed petitions to peacefully withdraw through "We the People" on the White House's official website.

It takes 25,000 signatures to be reviewed by the Obama administration, and then a response will be issued.

The petition is not expected to get much traction.

The Obama administration has until December to respond to the petition.

According to our NBC affiliate in Knoxville, Governor Haslam will not be signing the petition, saying 'he's not a fan.'

The same petition was filed for Georgia, which now has over 29,000 signatures.

Click here to see the petitions, or create your own.

