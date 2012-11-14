2 dead in Monroe County motor home fire

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two people have died in a motor home fire in East Tennessee.

WBIR-TV reported Monroe County authorities identified the victims as 22-year-old Caleb Lawrence and 17-year-old Brittany Long.

Sheriff Bill Bivens said arson investigators are on the scene trying to determine what started the fire, but there was no immediate indication that it was of suspicious origin.

The fire was discovered around 1 a.m. Wednesday in Tellico Plains.

Three fire departments fought the blaze, which reduced the recreational vehicle to ashes.

