Family of missing woman: "She can't go this long without her insulin"

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - It's been five days since anyone has seen or heard from Dana Wilkes.

The 48-year-old's son discovered her car, abandoned not far from her home.

Her purse and medication were left behind.

Her family is fearful something may have happened to her.

"When I was putting up the flyers, I had to stop and look at them," said 22-year-old Robert Boulware, one of Wilkes' two sons, "because that's my mom, and it says 'missing'."

Robert Boulware and his aunt have put up hundreds of flyers.

Each one noting diabetic Dana Wilkes' dependence on insulin.

"There's no way she could go this long without her insulin," said Yates.

"If she was going to go somewhere for a long time, she'd take it," added Boulware, who says his mom never leaves home without her medication.

Boulware went to his mother's home to check on her, after she didn't show up for work Saturday.

He found the doors unlocked.

Wilkes' purse and insulin were on the nightstand.

Hours later he received a phone call. A friend spotted his mother's car on the side of Wilcox Boulevard. He spotted it parked outside the Wilcox Tunnel.

"There really wasn't anything to cause alarm, which is why I was kind of puzzled," he said, standing where the car was found. "She should be here."

Items found inside the car lead the family to believe Wilkes wasn't alone.

"She would give someone a ride, she would open her door," said Yates, who says her sister was always helping complete strangers.

Wilkes had a special bond with her patients at the Dialysis Clinic on East Third Street, where clients say she was always looking for someone to help.

"I came to her and was telling her about some problems I was having with my family," recalled Johnny McRobey, "she helped me to deal with it."

Johnny McRobey receives dialysis weekly. He may have been one of the last people to talk to Wilkes.

He says she was on her way to Walmart to fill a prescription.

He worries someone may have taken advantage of the woman he calls a close friend and mentor.

"She was just so little and fragile," he said. "She wouldn't harm a fly."

Friends and family are trying to stay hopeful, but with each passing minute it gets a little bit harder.

"We need her back," said Yates. "She needs her medicine."

Wilkes is a Chattanooga resident. She is 4'11" tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dana Wilkes is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.

Wilkes' family has set up a Facebook page to bring attention to her disappearance. The family has also created a fund to help with travel arrangements, while they look for Wilkes. All the information can be found on the Facebook page.