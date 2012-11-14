East Ridge firefighters battle afternoon apartment fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Ridge firefighters battle afternoon apartment fire

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- Just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, East Ridge Fire and Police were called to the East Ridge Village Apartments at 5322 Clemons Rd. on a reported apartment fire.

The first fire unit arrived on the scene in three minutes and found moderate smoke coming from apartment #303.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and confined the fire to the room of origin.

During the fire attack all the apartments in this building were evacuated by fire and police.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental. The estimated dollar loss is $10,000.00.

The occupant advised that she was asleep at the time of the fire and was awakened by her dog

