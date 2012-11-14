Red Bank Police arrest armed robber ten minutes after holdup

RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -- At approximately 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Red Bank police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Tobacco Mart at 2107 Dayton Blvd.

Witnesses reported that a white male wearing a red bandana and a plaid jacket robbed the clerk at gunpoint and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen fleeing the area in a black, 4-door Nissan sedan. A partial tag number was also given.

Approximately ten minutes later, officers searching the area located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Sweetland Drive near Dayton Blvd.

Officers recovered all of the cash taken during the robbery along with the clothing worn by the robber.

Charged with one count of Aggravated Robbery is Sean Austin Scott, 18. He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail under $100,000.00 bond.

