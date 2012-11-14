Missing man's car, keys found in Rhea County

RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Megan Snow and her sister Cassandra Henry aren't sleeping well right now. It's been that way since their brother, 60-year-old Thomas Snow, disappeared after a weekend golfing trip in Knoxville.

Saturday a deputy found his car here at the Yuchi Wildlife Area in Rhea County.

It's a remote area known for hunters, not golfers. "It is not a place I can see him being interested in going. It is not a tourist, sight-seeing type of place," Megan Snow says.

By air, search crews flew over the area in hopes of finding more clues along with a convoy of rescue boats. The family tells us Snow is from Houston, Texas and was taking a month-long vacation up the East Coast. What no can answer is why he would go through Rhea County.

A deputy searching the area found Snow's car near a boat dock and his keys and cell phone were still inside. There was also a blanket found at the scene.

Investigators say the cell phone has left them with more questions than answers. "From what we can tell it had nothing but trip-related texts in it," says Chief Deputy John Argo of the Rhea County Sheriff's Office.

"To walk out of his car and leave the keys in it? Maybe his cell phone, but not his keys," Cassandra Henry says

As boats enter the cold waters his family hopes for the best. They say he'd never go this long without checking in.

"I don't know if he is the one that took the car there or if it got there some other way," says Megan. "We just want to find our brother."

The Rhea County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information to call (423) 775-7837