Second suspect arrested in residential arson case

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) – A second arrest has been made after a June arson fire on Wyatt's Lane severely damaged a home.

Lauren Nicole Clark, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

Marty Chad Frizzell had previously been arrested and indicted after a criminal investigation connected him to the fire.

They both have been booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

