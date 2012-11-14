Information sought on pair of burglaries at VP Power Sports

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Police Department is seeking information on the suspects that committed two burglaries at VP Power Sports at 6101 Mountain View Rd in Ooltewah.

The first burglary occurred on October 22. The suspects cut a hole in the building to gain access into the business. The suspects unlocked a bay door and drove away with two Polaris Razors.

The last incident happened on November 8. The suspects cut another hole through a different part of the business to gain entry. The suspects opened the bay door and drove a red Ford F-250 extended cab into the business. They loaded the truck bed with equipment from within the store, plus took three more Polaris Razors.

The possible suspects are described as follows:

White male wearing a black hoodie, gloves, mask, thin build, and approximately 20 to 30 years old. White male wearing dark clothing, gloves, mask, thin to average build, and approximately 20 to 30 years old. White male wearing dark clothing, gloves, mask, thin build, and approximately 20 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information on these two burglaries are requested to contact the Chattanooga Property Crimes Division at (423) 698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 698-3333.