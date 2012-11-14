Retrial in Knoxville abduction, double murder case underway

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- Building their forensic case in a 2007 double torture-slaying, Knox County prosecutors today presented physical evidence and testimony to link victims Channon Christian and Chris Newsom to four defendants.

Among the four who authorities are tying to the crimes is Vanessa Coleman, who is standing trial this week in Knox County Criminal Court. Coleman is alleged to have facilitated Christian's kidnapping and killing.

This morning the parents of Christian, 21, and Newsom, 23, also recalled the last hours of seeing their children alive. Authorities allege they were carjacked the night of Jan. 6, 2007, while out on a date, and then sexually abused and killed.

Mary Newsom testified her son ran in the house and took a quick shower the last time she saw him before he went out with Christian. "He was always in a hurry," she said.

