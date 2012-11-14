Students at UTC, other public colleges face tuition hikes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Students at UTC, other public colleges face tuition hikes next fall

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Students at UTC and other Tennessee public universities are looking at tuition increases of up to 6 percent next fall, while those attending community colleges such as Chattanooga State and technology centers are looking at boosts of up to 3 percent.

That's the message higher education officials gave Gov. Bill Haslam Tuesday during budget hearings in Nashville.

The increases are based on the assumption that Haslam and state lawmakers will approve increased taxpayer support of $33.5 million to go toward higher education. Tuition would rise even higher if taxpayer support isn't increased or is less than that, education officials said.

Under a 6 percent scenario, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga tuition and fees for a full-time student would increase to $7,555 during the two-semester academic year. Community college students would see tuition rise to $3,788 under a 3 percent scenario.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

