Georgia education board criticizes online school

ATLANTA (AP) - State education officials are criticizing the Georgia Cyber Academy, saying the online school is failing to meet the needs of its special education students.

State Board of Education members say the school has not increased its capacity to assess and teach its special needs students.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/XCZdFA) that the head of the school, Matt Arkin, told board members that he and his staff will address their concerns.

The academy, which is Georgia's first statewide online school, has seen large enrollment gains in recent years. Arkin said its number of special needs students has risen to 1,100 from 600 two years ago.

