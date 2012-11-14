Life Force flight nurses, paramedics reach milestone

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Erlanger Medical Center's Life Force air medical nurses and paramedics are now 100 percent board certified in critical care transport medicine, the hospital announced Wednesday.

Two years ago, Life Force made the decision to require all of their flight crew members who had been with the program more than one year to obtain board certification in critical care transport medicine.

Officials at Erlanger say they are pleased to confirm the entire crew has now accomplished this goal. Twenty-one flight nurses and twenty-two paramedics have obtained certification in either flight registered nurse (CFRN) or flight paramedic (FP-C).

"This is quite an accomplishment for the Erlanger Health System and the Life Force program," said Robbie Tester, Life Force Program Manager. "We are now the only program in the four-state region and one of a few programs in the country that have set this standard of excellence."

