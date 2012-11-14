Share Your Christmas: Helping our neighbors in the Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Channel 3 Eyewitness News and the Chattanooga Area Food Bank invite you to be a part of 28th annual Share Your Christmas™ Food Drive.



Started just two years after the Chattanooga Area Food Bank was founded, Share Your Christmas is one of the longest running and most successful food drives around, thanks to the kind and giving spirit of the people of the Tennessee Valley. You're being asked to once again open your hearts and cupboards and help your neighbors across the Tennessee Valley who struggle to put food on the table.



On Friday, December 7th, 2012, WRCB Channel 3 will once again team up with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank for the annual Share Your Christmas food drive. Last year, through our three locations, we raised nearly 160,000 lbs of food for people all across our area.



Drop off locations in Chattanooga, Dalton and Cleveland make it even more convenient for the generous people who give non-perishable food items or cash donations. The food collected at those drop off points stays in that area to benefit the people of that community.



From 4:30am-6pm on December 7th, 2012, Channel 3 will accept donations for the Food Bank.

Donations will be accepted in Cleveland at Life Care Center's Campbell Campus at 3001 Keith Street NW, and at the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center in Dalton, Georgia. In Chattanooga, the drop off location will once again be at the First Tennessee Pavilion.

Donate now to the Share Your Christmas/Chattanooga Area Food Bank donation website.

Stop by any of our locations with your donation. One can or a few dollars will make a major difference to the Food Bank.



Food collected in Dalton and Cleveland will go to agencies serving the people of those areas, so you can be assured you're helping the people in your community.



If you can't make it to Share Your Christmas, you can still help the Food Bank. All area Bi-Lo, Food Lion and Publix stores will accept donations of non-perishable items through December 31st, 2012.



The Chattanooga Area Food Bank opened in 1982 and serves 380 agencies in 20 counties in Tennessee and Georgia serving an estimated 14,000 people each week. In 2007, the Food Bank distributed 8.8 million pounds of food to 125,000 families in need..



Their programs include emergency food assistance for families in need, hunger awareness programs and Kids Café.



The Food Bank distributes 55-pound emergency food boxes of non-perishable foods to those in need. This year, the food bank has distributed approximately 15,000 boxes. Food for these boxes is received though community food drives like Share Your Christmas.



Non-perishable food items or cash donations directly help the members of our community who would otherwise go hungry.