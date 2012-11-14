Rob Healy entering Chattanooga mayoral race - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Rob Healy entering Chattanooga mayoral race

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Longtime businessman and former Parks and Recreation Director Rob Healy said Wednesday he is formally entering the race for Chattanooga mayor.

"I think our city needs a choice," he said.

Healy picked up a qualifying petition today at the Hamilton County Election Office and said he plans to turn them back in by next week.

He joins the race against former State Sen. Andy Berke and retired city employee Guy Satterfield.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.