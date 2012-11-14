Rob Healy entering Chattanooga mayoral race

Working Together For You

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Longtime businessman and former Parks and Recreation Director Rob Healy said Wednesday he is formally entering the race for Chattanooga mayor.

"I think our city needs a choice," he said.

Healy picked up a qualifying petition today at the Hamilton County Election Office and said he plans to turn them back in by next week.

He joins the race against former State Sen. Andy Berke and retired city employee Guy Satterfield.

