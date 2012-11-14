Hamilton County Jail inmate died of natural causes

Working Together For You

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- A 48-year-old Hamilton County Jail inmate died in October from natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report.

An autopsy performed on Phillip Dale Ellis showed no signs of trauma or foul play, according to the report, released Tuesday afternoon.

Ellis died from bronchopneumonia, according to the report, which also states that he had a heart condition that contributed to his death.

The toxicology report showed Ellis was on prescription medication at the time.

