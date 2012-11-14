Firefighters battle overnight blaze on Standifer Gap Road

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning at 2422 Standifer Gap Road. Battalion Chief Fredrick Blake said they received the alarm around 1:00 a.m. and responded with four fire companies.

When the first firefighters arrived, no one was found inside the home. Chief Blake said the firefighters attacked the fire quickly and got the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.

The fire appears to have started in the attached garage and spread rapidly. The dollar loss was estimated at $30,000. No injuries were reported.

Neighbors told Lt. Henry McElvain with the Fire Investigation Division that they saw people moving furniture and other belongings out of the house yesterday. Lt. McElvain said he'll be trying to locate the owners of the house.

Meantime, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

