Would-be bandit gets face-full of chili powder

(WHDH) A store owner in Stoneham, Massachusetts turned the tables on a would-be robber by throwing chili powder in the suspect's face.



The armed bandit walked into the store dressed in black and wearing a mask.



He then pointed a gun at Saadat Khan's head.



"My theory is if I have to go this way, then I'll go that way. I cannot decide how I'm going to die," Khan said.



Khan walked behind the counter letting the serial robber think he was about to get the cash from the register.



Instead, Khan punched the robber in the face and then threw chili powder at him.



The would-be robber quickly fled.



Khan ran after him, but eventually lost him.



