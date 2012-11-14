Hunter becomes the hunted when angry deer fights back

DRY CREEK, LA (KPLC) -- For many like Chad Hebert of Beauregard Parish, hunting has been a way of life since he was a boy.

With years of experience under his belt, nothing could have prepared him for his close brush with death on Sunday when he fought -- unarmed -- a deer while hunting with his young sons.

"It was the scariest situation I've ever been in," Hebert said. "I just thought my life is over. This monster is just going to maul the mess out of me."

It all happened after Hebert's son, 13-year-old Gavin, shot a 10-point deer. After tracking the deer, Hebert happened upon a thicket where he obviously wasn't alone.

"He just hopped up and charged me. His antler stuck just below my knee," Hebert said. "As I was scooting back, I just held its antlers trying to break its neck."

While Hebert struggled with the deer's antlers, Gavin worked to get the deer off of his dad. Once that happened, Hebert said the deer ran about 10 steps before collapsing.

After being hospitalized for two days, Hebert now walks with a noticeable limp and still has scars from his fight. He said even though he has hunted all his life, he learned tons of lessons through his latest experience.

"Never track a deer unarmed," Hebert said. "I'm just so thankful to God because it could have been so much worse."

