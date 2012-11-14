Georgia boy, 8, shot in back as he sleeps in his bedroom - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia boy, 8, shot in back as he sleeps in his bedroom

FAIRBURN, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say an 8-year-old boy was shot in the back while he slept in his bed south of Atlanta.

Fulton County police Sgt. Scott McBride tells CBS Atlanta (http://bit.ly/RC4nNl) that a gunman fired multiple shots into the boy's home around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the boy was asleep in his upstairs bedroom in the south Fulton County home when he was hit. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where his condition was not known early Wednesday.

McBride says the boy's mother and four other adults and children were inside the house at the time. No one else was struck by the gunfire.

 

Information from: WGCL-TV, http://www.cbsatlanta.com/index.html

