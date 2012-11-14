Widow of judge given meningitis-tainted shot to testify

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The widow of a longtime southern Kentucky judge who died after receiving tainted steroid injections this year is giving her story to Congress.

Joyce Lovelace is scheduled to testify Wednesday before a House committee looking at how an outbreak of meningitis linked to a Massachusetts-based pharmacy could have been prevented.

In a draft of her testimony, she tells of life for more than 50 years with 78-year-old Eddie C. Lovelace, who was a circuit judge until he died Sept. 17 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. She asks representatives to find out how distribution of the product became so widespread.

A lawyer for the Lovelace family has said the judge received the injections in July and August at Saint Thomas Outpatient Neurosurgery Center in Nashville.

