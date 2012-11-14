Two die in Monroe County motor home fire

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two people have died in a motor home fire in East Tennessee.

WBIR-TV (http://on.wbir.com/W74xvR ) reported Monroe County dispatchers said a man and a woman were killed in the fire around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

According to WVLT-TV (http://bit.ly/TIAV7X ), the blaze broke out in a motor home in Tellico Plains.

The names of the victims were withheld until family members can be told.

