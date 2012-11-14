Two die in Monroe County motor home fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two die in Monroe County motor home fire

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two people have died in a motor home fire in East Tennessee.

WBIR-TV (http://on.wbir.com/W74xvR ) reported Monroe County dispatchers said a man and a woman were killed in the fire around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

According to WVLT-TV (http://bit.ly/TIAV7X ), the blaze broke out in a motor home in Tellico Plains.

The names of the victims were withheld until family members can be told.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.