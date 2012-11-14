State offers options for Signal Mountain Boulevard work - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

State offers options for Signal Mountain Boulevard work

Posted:
By Judy Walton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
In 2008, traffic passes by the spot on Signal Mountain Boulevard that was washed away while Wright Brothers Construction and TDOT employees work. Photo via Times Free Press In 2008, traffic passes by the spot on Signal Mountain Boulevard that was washed away while Wright Brothers Construction and TDOT employees work. Photo via Times Free Press

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (Times Free Press) -- With a "right-sizing" attitude at TDOT, the prospect of spending $75 million to $114 million to add traffic lanes up Signal Mountain seems dim.

But for about $10 million, local officials could solve a lot of problems -- from rockfalls to washouts -- on the existing Signal Mountain Boulevard, according to a technical study by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

"For $10 million you could do a lot to improve its safety and reliability," Steve Allen, director of project planning for TDOT, told local transportation planners Tuesday.

Allen made his comments at an informational briefing, with no decisions to be made.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.




