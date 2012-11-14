Chilly today, warmer tomorrow - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chilly today, warmer tomorrow

Posted:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
(WRCB) - We are facing another chilly day today with highs in the mid 50s. 

It will feel a bit more comfortable, though, as winds will be much lighter than yesterday.

Look for clouds to build through the afternoon so that it will be mostly cloudy by the time you are heading home from work.

While I can't rule out a sprinkle or two late tonight into the overnight, it is unlikely, and the rain chance is less than 20%.

Clouds overnight will keep our low a bit warmer than it has been, in the low 40s.  Warmer weather will be with us through the weekend actually as our highs Thursday afternoon reach the low 60s and stay there (with no rain) through the weekend.

