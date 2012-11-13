Council approves funding for homeless shelter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Members of the Chattanooga City Council approved funding for an emergency homeless shelter Tuesday.

The Chattanooga Community Kitchen opens an emergency shelter during the winter months, but needed funding to meet the need.

The organization teamed up with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition to ask city leaders to supply $75,000 to help pay for security at the shelter, dry-cleaning for bedding, and services to help homeless clients get back on their feet.

Council members voted unanimously to approve the $75,000 needed.

The shelter will be open from December through February.

