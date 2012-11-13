Child shot on Cyprus Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Child shot at Cyprus Street Courts

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are investigating what they're calling an accidental shooting, involving a juvenile Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 4:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cyprus Street.

Police spokesperson Nathan Hartwig says a 12-year-old boy is the victim.

Our crew on the scene says police are questioning a 19-year-old man, who was showing the gun to the boy when it fired.

The mother of that man tells Channel 3 she doesn't know where the gun came from.

Hartwig says the shooting was reported to investigators as accidental.

The victim is at a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

