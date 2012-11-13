6th Annual MAINx24 event gets bigger

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- MAINx24, dubbed by promoters as "Chattanooga's biggest and only 24-hour block party," will be Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012 along Main Street on Chattanooga's Southside.



This marks the event's sixth year. MAINx24 has grown from 34 events to more than 115 and now has a much larger geographical footprint, running from the Sculpture Fields behind the Mill to the soon-to-be-completed Main Terrain park.



A pancake breakfast at the Main Street Fire Hall starts off the event's opening day.



Other events include:



EPB Southside Parade

The Mutt Strutt

The DeMoss Capital Chili Cook-Off

Fashion Show

Busking Competition

The Main Event at Track29 featuring the Dirty Guv'nahs



New events such as the Stroller Strut and Adult Big Wheel Race add even more options for participation.

For more information, see the MAINx24 website.

