Chattanooga Public Library launches LEGO Clubs

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Public Library has launched LEGO Clubs at two locations, the Downtown and Northgate libraries. The free programs are a fun way for children to create, play and meet new friends. No sign-up is required, LEGOs are provided.



The Downtown Library will offer a weekly program for children ages 5 to 11. The Downtown LEGO Club meets every Monday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., in the Children's Department.



The Northgate LEGO Club will meet the first Saturday of every month, 2 p.m.- 3 p.m. This club is designed for children ages 3 and up. Duplos will be offered for younger children.



At LEGO Club, children will have access to a multitude of the colorful plastic bricks. They can make individual projects or work with a team. For more information, please call (423) 757-5314.