Sherman +Reilly Named Spirit of Innovation Award Recipient

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A packed house of local bsuiness people were on hand Tuesday for the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce's 12th annual Spirit of Innovation Awards.



The recipient of the namesake award, Sherman + Reilly, Inc. won for its power line installation and maintenance equipment, the Safe Zone Cab System, which helps power line operators safely perform their work.



Eight local companies were recognized for their development of innovative products, services and ways of doing business in the Chattanooga region.



In addition to Sherman + Reilly, the finalists for the 2012 Spirit of Innovation Award were:



American Bicycle Group

Motion View Software, LLC

Woople, LLC