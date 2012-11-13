GA lawmakers get luxury-box tickets to Dome

ATLANTA (AP) - State records show that Georgia lawmakers have been given thousands of dollars in tickets so they could watch football games, pro wrestling matches and monster truck races from a luxury box.

A review of lobbying records by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/SIw3P1) found that the Georgia World Congress Center gave away the tickets, and that some of the recipients are on a little-known legislative committee that oversees the state authority.

The Georgia World Congress Center is seeking to boost its borrowing limit as part of a deal to build a $1 billion retractable-roof stadium for the Atlanta Falcons.

Republican state Rep. Jimmy Pruett of Eastman, a member of the committee overseeing the World Congress Center, said a ticket to a Falcons game "does not affect my opinion one way or another."

