4 TNcharter schools could close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Three Memphis charter schools and one in Nashville could be closed due to poor test scores.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://bit.ly/RyH5I3 ) that five Tennessee charter schools had test scores in the bottom 5% this year for the first time in the state's 10-year charter school history. That includes three Memphis schools and one each in Nashville and Chattanooga.

The decision to close the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering, Memphis Consortium of Business and Law and Memphis School of Excellence is up to the unified Memphis and Shelby County school board.

Chris Barbic, superintendent of the Achievement School District, says he is talking to the unified school district about taking action on the Memphis schools.

The Metro Nashville school board on Tuesday will consider closing Smithson Craighead Middle School.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

