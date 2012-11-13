St. Jude Dream Home breaks ground

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Guss Issa of G. T. Issa Construction, along with representatives of ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, broke ground Tuesday for the 7th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in the Hawks Landing Subdivision of Apison.



Residents of Chattanooga and surrounding communities will have an opportunity to win the newly built home.

Starting in March 2013, a limited number of chances to win the St. Jude Dream Home house and 13 additional prizes valued at $1,000 or more will be available for a $100 contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The winning names will be announced during a live giveaway special on WRCB Channel 3 on June 23, 2013.

All proceeds from the promotion will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Other sponsors include WRCB Channel 3, G. T. Issa Construction, WUSY-US 101, national sponsors Brizo and Shaw Floors, and the ladies of Epsilon Sigma Alpha.