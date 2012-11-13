GA students hurt by explosion during class experiment

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say some students are recovering from their injuries after an experiment to make a model volcano erupt led to an explosion in an Atlanta classroom.

Atlanta Prep Academy Principal Dr. Lynette Walker tells WSB-TV (http://bit.ly/UlSFV5) that students had been working on their volcano experiments when one student gave the dry ice for his volcano to a classmate when the substitute teacher wasn't looking. Walker said 1 of the students took the dry ice and put it in a water bottle with vinegar and it exploded during the experiment last week.

Officials said part of the bottle struck one student's forehead. A second student suffered a burn to his hand. Authorities say the chemicals got into another student's face.

Walker said she's reviewing safety policies in light of the incident.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

