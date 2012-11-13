UPDATE 2: Head-on crash with ambulance kills two at Bradley/Meigs border

GEORGETOWN, TN (WRCB) -- Two young women are dead after hitting an ambulance head-on Tuesday morning near the Bradley/Meigs County line.

Channel 3 has confirmed that a truck with two women crashed into the ambulance, which was carrying five people. The injuries of the people inside the ambulance do not appear to be life-threatening.



The driver of the 1997 Ford Ranger truck was identified as Misty Browning, 29 and the passenger as Jennifer Friddell, 30. Both women were residents of Georgetown, TN and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The five occupants of the Rural Metro Ambulance were transported to area hospitals and treated for minor injuries and later released.

Neighbors rushed out to help within seconds of hearing the head-on crash. They helped get those in the back of the ambulance out, but they realized immediately that the two women in the truck were killed on impact.

Their names haven't been released yet, but we're told the two friends were both well known in the community. One neighbor told us the driver lived just about a half mile down the road.

Investigators with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office say it's unclear why the truck was driving on the wrong side of the road. They say the ambulance was transporting a special needs patient to a doctor's appointment and wasn't flying down Highway 58 on an emergency call.

