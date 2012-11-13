Fired Chattanooga police officer had earlier complaints of excessive force

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Personnel records show one of the Chattanooga police officers fired after a man he arrested suffered severe injuries to his legs already had been flagged by a couple complaints of excessive force.



Officer Sean Emmer is one of two officers who was fired last week after a disciplinary hearing. Having worked for the department since 2008, Emmer had prior complaints -- none of which was upheld by internal investigations at the police department.



Officers are automatically flagged in the department's system if they get two or more administrative complaints, two or more citizen complaints or have five or more use-of-force incidents. Supervisors review the complaints to determine if there is an issue.



Emmer has been flagged several times, said Capt. Susan Blaine, who oversees internal affairs.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.





