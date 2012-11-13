Cool and breezy all day

NOW it feels like fall!

After lows in the low 30s this morning, we will stay chilly with highs in the low 50s and breezes from the NNE at 10-15 mph.

Tonight, we will be even colder with a hard freeze possible in some outlying areas where we could see temps in the mid to upper 20s heading into Wednesday morning. In the city we will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday afternoon will remain chilly with highs in the mid 50s.

We will finally begin to warm at least a little getting into the low 60s by Thursday afternoon, and staying there through the weekend.

No rain (or snow) is in the forecast.

Download the WRCB weather app for the 10 day forecast AND the interactive radar.