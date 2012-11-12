"Click It or Ticket" kicks off nationwide

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A nationwide campaign to keep the roads safe during the busy holiday travel season kicked off Monday.

"Click It or Ticket" is geared toward encouraging drivers to properly use their seatbelts, which can safe lives.

The Dalton Police Department will be holding road checks and concentrated patrols to spot people who are in violation of the state's seatbelt and child restraint laws.

The campaign ends November 25.