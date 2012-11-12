CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Side imaging sonar units have advanced fishing more than any one technique or lure that has ever came along in the history of the fishing industry.

For years anglers have used traditional 2D sonar to interpret what was only directly below them. Now with the new Side imaging technology anglers can now better understand what they are actually seeing below the waters surface and cover more water even faster to find productive areas.

Standard sonar utilizes a straight down cone beam to show what is only directly under your boat. Side imaging sonar casts a 180° beam, which covers what is directly under, and to the left and right of you.

The most common question people have when they first see Side Imaging or Structure Scan is, "what am I looking at?" Understanding side imaging is really very straight forward and after a few minutes of coaching most anglers are able to interpret what they are seeing.

For those interested in learning more about side imaging, Nichols Marine will be hosting a side imaging seminar by Jeff Reed. The seminar is free and will be held at 6:30 pm. November 15, 2012 at 4719 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN.

For more info about attending contact Nichols Marine at 423-870-1952