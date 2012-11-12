Crime Stoppers coordinator, Chattanooga Police Sgt. Harold Neville dies

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A well-known Chattanooga Police sergeant has lost his battle with cancer.

Sergeant Harold Neville served more than 25 years with the department.

He's best known for serving as the coordinator of Chattanooga Crime Stoppers, which has aired on Channel 3 since 1984.

Neville retired in 2005, but friends and colleagues say his hard work helped solve crimes and he will be missed for his dedication and service.

"When you associate the name Crime Stoppers with a face, Harold's name and number was up there on the screen for so many years," says Crime Stoppers Vice-Chairman Danny Crowe.

"Not only did he coordinate with the Chattanooga Police, but for all local law enforcement agencies that were in the viewing area. So he's going to be missed by his colleagues at the police department, local law enforcement and the viewing community as well," says close friend and former co-worker Tim Carroll.

Sergeant Neville was 60 years old.