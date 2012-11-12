Police: 5-year-old used to hide marijuana in trunk

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - A 31-year-old Midland City man faces a drug charge after authorities say he used his 5-year-old son to hide marijuana in the trunk of a car.

The Henry County Sheriff's department says Anthony Darrell Smith was arrested after a deputy pulled him over Saturday night in Abbeville for a minor traffic violation. He was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana. Two other people were also charged.

Authorities say Smith told them he did not want to open the trunk because it would wake up his 5-year-old son, who was asleep inside.

When deputies opened the trunk, they say they found the boy asleep on top of a plastic garbage bag containing more than 2 pounds of marijuana.

The sheriff's department and the local Department of Human Resources are investigating.

