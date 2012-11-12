TN Poll watching coalition wants audit of election

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A coalition of Nashville poll watchers wants an audit of problems they documented with Election Day voting.

Mary Mancini is the director of Tennessee Citizen Action, which organized the poll watching effort. She said at a Monday news conference that the coalition command center fielded over 600 calls on Election Day.

Problems included too few poll workers, workers who gave voters inaccurate information and polling places that ran out of provisional ballots and change-of-address forms.

Several of the 125 Election Day observers ended up becoming unofficial poll workers to help the overwhelmed officials.

Mancini said the coalition plans to ask state election officials to look into what went wrong.

Elections Administrator Albert Tieche did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

