Poll shows Haslam enjoying bipartisan support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A recent poll shows Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has strong bipartisan support among Tennessee voters.

The Middle Tennessee State University poll shows Haslam has a 76% approval rating among independents heading into the third year of his term, 75% of Republicans like what he's doing, and 54% of Democrats approve.

More than two in three voters, or 68%, say they approve of the way Haslam is handling his job as governor. Fourteen percent disapprove, and 16% say they don't know.

The poll conducted last month surveyed 650 registered voters. It has an error margin of plus or minus four percentage points.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.