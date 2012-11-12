CPD looking for missing woman, asks public's help - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD looking for missing woman, asks public's help

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Police Department's Missing Person's Unit is seeking help in locating 48 year-old, Dana Wilkes who was last seen on Friday, November 9, 2012 about 10:00 p.m.  

Wilkes is a local Chattanooga resident and has a medical history of diabetes and heart condition.  She is 4'11" tall, 100 lbs, blonde hair, and blue eyes.     

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dana Wilkes is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423)698-2525.

