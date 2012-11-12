Dierks Bentley to headline Riverbend 2013

CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press/WRCB) - Country star Dierks Bentley will headline on the main Coca-Cola Stage on Wednesday, June 12, during this year's Riverbend Festival, according to music and talent coordinator Joe "Dixie" Fuller.

Also announced are jazz artist Larry Carlton, who will perform Thursday, June 13, on the Unum Stage, and Moon Taxi, who will perform Friday, June 14, on the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Stage. The three are the first announced acts for the 2013 festival.

Bentley made his first mark on the country music scene in 2004 when his "What Was I Thinkin'?" won a Country Music Television Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. He also won the Top New Artist trophy from the Academy of Country Music.

Click here for more from our partners at the Times Free Press.