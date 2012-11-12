UT: 'Nothing to report' on coach Derek Dooley's job status - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UT: 'Nothing to report' on coach Derek Dooley's job status

Posted:
By Evan Woodbery, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley leaves the field after the Volunteers lost 51-48 to Missouri in four overtimes at Saturday. Photo by Amy Smotherman Burgess/News Sentinel Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley leaves the field after the Volunteers lost 51-48 to Missouri in four overtimes at Saturday. Photo by Amy Smotherman Burgess/News Sentinel

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- A day after a loss that may seal his fate, Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley was hanging tenuously to his job even amid the widespread expectation that his firing was imminent.

Athletic director Dave Hart, who will make the call on Dooley's future, spent most of Sunday afternoon watching the Lady Vols at Regal Soccer Stadium in a first round NCAA tournament game.

An athletic department spokesperson said Hart had no new comment on Dooley's job status.

"There's nothing to report," said associate athletic director Jimmy Stanton late Sunday.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.


