Rain all day, cold tonight

(WRCB) - If you are going to have a rainy, breezy morning, might as well make it a Monday morning and get it over with.

An approaching front is bringing rain to the Tennessee Valley through the morning and afternoon hours. I don't think we'll see any severe weather, and will only see one or two isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. It is primarily a rain event that will bring .50" to 1.00" to the area.

Late this afternoon, the front will pas through, we will begin to dry out, and colder air will begin to filter in with lows dropping into the low to mid 30s Tuesday morning. We will stay chilly with highs only reaching the mid 50s with sunny skies Tuesday afternoon.

Track the rain yourself with the interactive radar by downloading the WRCB weather app to your smart phone.