UnitedHealthcare back in network with Memorial Hospital

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Thousands of Chattanoogans insured by UnitedHealthcare are able once again to get care at Memorial Hospital without paying out-of-network charges.

UnitedHealthcare, the second-biggest health insurer in Tennessee, announced Saturday that it has reached agreement with Memorial over reimbursement rates for hospital services.

The agreement ends a 10-day impasse that meant UnitedHealthcare and United Medicare Advantage subscribers couldn't use Memorial for nonemergency care without paying out-of-network fees, which are 20 to 30 percent higher.

Lisa McCluskey, a vice president for Memorial Health Care System, said the contract is retroactive to Nov. 1, when the previous agreement expired.

