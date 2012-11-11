Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard seeks help to continue mission

MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Veterans Day ceremonies were held all across the Tennessee Valley Sunday. And while we pause to honor those serving and remember those who are lost, one group of veterans in Marion County is on a mission to honor veterans every day.

The Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard was formed about two years ago. The non-profit dedicates its time ensuring that fellow veterans receive a proper military burial. They could use a little help from you on continuing to make that possible.

The Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard gave a 21 gun salute as people in Whitwell gathered for a Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Park.

"We're doing this for one thing. For our fallen heroes, our MIAs and POWs, that were lost and are not back here with us. That's who we honor," says Chris Reyes.

Reyes, a Vietnam veteran, helped form the guard two years ago when he saw many veterans weren't getting the military funeral they deserved.

"We were putting people in the ground here before this was formed, veterans, World War Two veterans, without nothing. I'm talking highly decorated veterans," says co-founder Stan Brown.

Now the group travels a five county area, providing taps and gun salutes, even serving as pallbearers. Sometimes the guard officiates the services.

"The families don't pay, the funeral homes don't pay," says guard member Johnny Jones.

With the guard growing to more than 40 members, it's now appealing to the public to help them buy a bus for all their travels.

"That bus is like a lifeline for us," says Brown. "If we get a vehicle and it can save some money, because these guys, everything they're putting out, is basically out of their own pocket."

With a bus, the guard can further its mission for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"What he means to say is, as long as we're still alive, we're going to do it," says one guard member.

The Sequatchie Valley Honor Glad will gladly take monetary donations to help them buy that bus. Remember, it's a tax write-off as well.



HOW TO DONATE:

Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard

PO Box 786

Jasper, TN 37347

You can also call Chris Reyes at (423) 304-0821 or John Jones at (423) 942-4035

